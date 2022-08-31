Little rain means burn ban stays

A little bit of rain here and there just won't get it done when it comes to breaking a drought that continues to keep Garvin County in a burn ban.
The dry times seem to just keep going even thought it was not that many days ago when forecasts offered up some decent chances of rainfall this week.
Not so much now as all three Garvin County commissioners have given their approval to keeping the current burn ban in place for another 14 days.
It didn't take much convincing as Dave Johnson, the county's emergency management director, said during a meeting on Monday the fire danger out there continues to be high.
“We're still in an extreme drought,” Johnson said.
“The weather forecast barely has us in the area with significant rain. All fire chiefs I've talked to would like to keep the ban on.”
He added neighboring Pontotoc and Murray counties have dropped burn bans there, while others like McClain County still have one in place.
Just a couple of weeks ago there were more than 40 counties in the state with a burn ban in place. This week there are just under 20 for all of Oklahoma.
One of the fire chiefs who believes a burn ban is still needed, at least for now, is Mark Norman of Pauls Valley.
“It's still really dry out there even after a rain,” Norman said.
“When it has rained it gets muddy but any grass at least an inch and a half above the ground, when the winds blows it gets dry again real fast. It gets dry real fast and makes it that much harder to fight a fire.
“It's a good thing we have a ban. There's a lot of dead grass and if something gets going I could see it spread and threaten houses.”
The chief says he's not sure if things will improve anytime soon with fall on the way and a seasonal change to dry and dormant grasses.
On the positive side he says most people in Garvin County are following a ban that's been in place since July 21.
“There have been several departments that used to see fires every week,” he said.
“Since the ban's been in place those fires have been cut way back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.