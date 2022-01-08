Plans are now in place to soon bring a live concert to Pauls Valley that later on could lead the way to even bigger shows.
One item getting the spotlight this week during a Pauls Valley Tourism Board meeting was the request for a little bit of help, specifically $1,000, to support a local concert in April.
Making the request was JB McElfresh, who said he's already promoting the concert for a Willie Nelson tribute band at the Pauls Valley Round Up Rodeo Arena with all profits going to a charity organization that supports families of fallen and disabled service members.
No recommendation was made at the Jan. 4 meeting as tourism board members asked to see more on a marketing plan to promote the concert.
More will be in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
