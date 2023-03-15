The long list of winners are now out from the recent 2023 Garvin County Junior Livestock Show.

Champions from the week-long show at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley are:

Grand Champions

Grand Champion Steer – Kaden Griffin, Pauls Valley FFA.

Grand Champion Heifer – Hunter Morton, Stratford FFA.

Grand Champion Barrow – Brooklyn Webster, Lindsay FFA.

Grand Champion Gilt – Brooklyn Webster, Lindsay FFA.

Grand Champion Doe – Mallory Sager, Pauls Valley FFA.

Grand Champion Wether Goat – Matthew Dutton, Lindsay FFA.

Grand Champion Lamb – Maklain Stinnett, Lindsay FFA.

Reserve Grand Champions

Reserve Grand Champion Steer – Grady Carter, Stratford FFA.

Reserve Grand Champion Heifer – Hudson Carter, Stratford 4-H.

Reserve Grand Champion Barrow – Reid Dorman, Lindsay 4-H.

Reserve Grand Champion Gilt – Madi Rich, Stratford FFA.

Reserve Grand Champion Doe – Harli Johnson, ECP FFA.

Reserve Grand Champion Wether Goat – Megan Dutton, Lindsay FFA.

Reserve Grand Champion Lamb – Caseton Jones, Pauls Valley 4-H.

Bronze Medallions

Bronze Steer – Walker Chandler, Stratford FFA.

Bronze Heifer – Devin Morton, Stratford FFA.

Bronze Barrow – Jorge Padilla, Lindsay 4-H.

Bronze Gilt – Conner Nunn, Lindsay FFA.

Bronze Doe – Rylie Hurley, Stratford FFA.

Bronze Wether – Matthew Dutton, Lindsay FFA.

Bronze Lamb – Maklain Stinnett, Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Heifers

Breed Champion Aberdeen Heifer – Connor Somers, Lindsay 4-H.

Breed Champion Angus Heifer – Jayda Cook, Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Brangus Heifer – Talan Dean, Maysville 4-H.

Breed Champion Chianina Influence Heifer – Devin Morton, Stratford FFA.

Breed Champion Hereford Heifer – Hudson Carter, Stratford 4-H.

Breed Champion Limousin Heifer – Brandon Hensley, Stratford FFA.

Breed Champion Maine-Anjou Heifer – Devin Morton, Stratford FFA.

Breed Champion Maintainer Heifer – Hunter Morton, Stratford FFA.

Breed Champion Mini Hereford Heifer – Brandon Hensley, Stratford FFA.

Breed Champion Percentage Charolais – Arena Wells, Stratford FFA.

Breed Champion Shorthorn Heifer – Lucas McGowen, Maysville 4-H.

Breed Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer – Jase Fulks, Stratford FFA.

Breed Champion Simmental Influence Heifer – Hannah Whitehouse, Pauls Valley FFA.

Breed Champion Commercial Heifer – Kale Cook, Lindsay FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Heifers

Reserve Breed Champion Aberdeen Heifer – Ava Somers, Lindsay 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Angus Heifer – Hannah Whitehouse, PV FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Brangus Heifer – Talan Dean, Maysville 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Maine-Anjou Heifer – Brandon Hensley, Stratford FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Shorthorn Heifer – Bristol Wood ,Maysville FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer – Jaci McGowen, Maysville FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Commercial Heifer – Bristol Wood, Maysville FFA.

Breed Champion Market Lambs

Breed Champion Dorset – Cade Williams, Lindsay 4-H.

Breed Champion Hampshire – Maklain Stinnett, Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Natural – Mallory Sager, Pauls Valley FFA.

Breed Champion Shropshire – Madison Stinnett, Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Southdown – Kendal Bonner, Stratford 4-H.

Breed Champion Speckle Face – Josie Bonner, Stratford 4-H.

Breed Champion Suffolk – Cache Ross, ECP 4-H.

Breed Champion Crossbred – Maklain Stinnett, Lindsay FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Market Lambs

Reserve Breed Champion Dorset – Gracie Newton, Paoli FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Hampshire – Caseton Jones, Pauls Valley 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Natural – Tenlye Jones, Pauls Valley 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Shropshire – Kendal Bonner, Stratford 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Southdown – Jacie Russell, Wynnewood FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Speckle Face – Caseton Jones, Pauls Valley 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Crossbred – Hailey McKinney, ECP FFA.

Breed Champion Barrows

Breed Champion Berkshire Barrow – Walker Webster, Lindsay 4-H.

Breed Champion Chester Barrow – Conner Nunn, Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Duroc Barrow – Halle Pullen, Stratford FFA.

Breed Champion Hampshire Barrow – JW Harris, Pauls Valley FFA.

Breed Champion Hereford Barrow – Ella Miller, Pauls Valley FFA.

Breed Champion Poland Barrow – Kamryn Townley, Pauls Valley 4-H.

Breed Champion Spot Barrow – Brylee Moore, Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Yorkshire Barrow – Halle Pullen, Stratford FFA.

Breed Champion Cross Barrow – Brooklyn Webster, Lindsay FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Barrows

Reserve Breed Champion Berkshire Barrow – Reid Dorman, Lindsay 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Chester Barrow – Cash Cothren, Stratford 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Duroc Barrow – Jesse Cook, ECP 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Hampshire Barrow – Clay Dorman, Lindsay 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Hereford Barrow – Lana Lane, Lindsay 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Poland Barrow – JW Harris, Pauls Valley 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Spot Barrow – Karli Meadows, ECP FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Yorkshire Barrow – Parker Nunley, Lindsay FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Cross Barrow – Reid Dorman, Lindsay 4-H.

Breed Champion Gilts

Breed Champion Berkshire Gilt – Conner Nunn, Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Chester Gilt – Skylar Davis, ECP FFA.

Breed Champion Duroc Gilt – Conner Nunn, Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Hampshire Gilt – Cayden Chapman, ECP FFA.

Breed Champion Hereford Gilt – Sean Davoult, Lindsay 4-H.

Breed Champion Landrace Gilt – Nicole Keesee, ECP FFA.

Breed Champion Poland Gilt – JW Harris, PV FFA.

Breed Champion Spot Gilt – Parker Nunley, Lindsay FFA.

Breed Champion Yorkshire Gilt – Korbin Hinkle, Stratford 4-H.

Breed Champion Commercial Gilt – Brooklyn Webster, Lindsay FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Gilts

Reserve Breed Champion Berkshire Gilt – Reagan Howard, Maysville FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Chester Gilt – Jacee Street, Stratford 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Duroc Gilt – Braylie Sapp, Lindsay 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Hampshire Gilt – Codan Cordell, Lindsay FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Poland Gilt – Langston Claiborne, Pauls Valley 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Spot Gilt – Jacee Street, Stratford 4-H.

Reserve Breed Champion Yorkshire Gilt – Cameron Thorn, ECP FFA.

Reserve Breed Champion Commercial Gilt – Madi Rich, Stratford FFA.

Scholarship winners ($500 each)

Kennedy Edwards – Maysville FFA.

Halle Pullen – Stratford FFA.

Mallory Sager – Pauls Valley FFA.

Brock Dixon – Wynnewood FFA.

Jayda Cook – Lindsay FFA.

Jase Fulks – Stratford FFA.

Devin Morton – Stratford FFA.

Rylie Hurley – Stratford FFA.

