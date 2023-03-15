The long list of winners are now out from the recent 2023 Garvin County Junior Livestock Show.
Champions from the week-long show at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley are:
Grand Champions
Grand Champion Steer – Kaden Griffin, Pauls Valley FFA.
Grand Champion Heifer – Hunter Morton, Stratford FFA.
Grand Champion Barrow – Brooklyn Webster, Lindsay FFA.
Grand Champion Gilt – Brooklyn Webster, Lindsay FFA.
Grand Champion Doe – Mallory Sager, Pauls Valley FFA.
Grand Champion Wether Goat – Matthew Dutton, Lindsay FFA.
Grand Champion Lamb – Maklain Stinnett, Lindsay FFA.
Reserve Grand Champions
Reserve Grand Champion Steer – Grady Carter, Stratford FFA.
Reserve Grand Champion Heifer – Hudson Carter, Stratford 4-H.
Reserve Grand Champion Barrow – Reid Dorman, Lindsay 4-H.
Reserve Grand Champion Gilt – Madi Rich, Stratford FFA.
Reserve Grand Champion Doe – Harli Johnson, ECP FFA.
Reserve Grand Champion Wether Goat – Megan Dutton, Lindsay FFA.
Reserve Grand Champion Lamb – Caseton Jones, Pauls Valley 4-H.
Bronze Medallions
Bronze Steer – Walker Chandler, Stratford FFA.
Bronze Heifer – Devin Morton, Stratford FFA.
Bronze Barrow – Jorge Padilla, Lindsay 4-H.
Bronze Gilt – Conner Nunn, Lindsay FFA.
Bronze Doe – Rylie Hurley, Stratford FFA.
Bronze Wether – Matthew Dutton, Lindsay FFA.
Bronze Lamb – Maklain Stinnett, Lindsay FFA.
Breed Champion Heifers
Breed Champion Aberdeen Heifer – Connor Somers, Lindsay 4-H.
Breed Champion Angus Heifer – Jayda Cook, Lindsay FFA.
Breed Champion Brangus Heifer – Talan Dean, Maysville 4-H.
Breed Champion Chianina Influence Heifer – Devin Morton, Stratford FFA.
Breed Champion Hereford Heifer – Hudson Carter, Stratford 4-H.
Breed Champion Limousin Heifer – Brandon Hensley, Stratford FFA.
Breed Champion Maine-Anjou Heifer – Devin Morton, Stratford FFA.
Breed Champion Maintainer Heifer – Hunter Morton, Stratford FFA.
Breed Champion Mini Hereford Heifer – Brandon Hensley, Stratford FFA.
Breed Champion Percentage Charolais – Arena Wells, Stratford FFA.
Breed Champion Shorthorn Heifer – Lucas McGowen, Maysville 4-H.
Breed Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer – Jase Fulks, Stratford FFA.
Breed Champion Simmental Influence Heifer – Hannah Whitehouse, Pauls Valley FFA.
Breed Champion Commercial Heifer – Kale Cook, Lindsay FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Heifers
Reserve Breed Champion Aberdeen Heifer – Ava Somers, Lindsay 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Angus Heifer – Hannah Whitehouse, PV FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Brangus Heifer – Talan Dean, Maysville 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Maine-Anjou Heifer – Brandon Hensley, Stratford FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Shorthorn Heifer – Bristol Wood ,Maysville FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Shorthorn Plus Heifer – Jaci McGowen, Maysville FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Commercial Heifer – Bristol Wood, Maysville FFA.
Breed Champion Market Lambs
Breed Champion Dorset – Cade Williams, Lindsay 4-H.
Breed Champion Hampshire – Maklain Stinnett, Lindsay FFA.
Breed Champion Natural – Mallory Sager, Pauls Valley FFA.
Breed Champion Shropshire – Madison Stinnett, Lindsay FFA.
Breed Champion Southdown – Kendal Bonner, Stratford 4-H.
Breed Champion Speckle Face – Josie Bonner, Stratford 4-H.
Breed Champion Suffolk – Cache Ross, ECP 4-H.
Breed Champion Crossbred – Maklain Stinnett, Lindsay FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Market Lambs
Reserve Breed Champion Dorset – Gracie Newton, Paoli FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Hampshire – Caseton Jones, Pauls Valley 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Natural – Tenlye Jones, Pauls Valley 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Shropshire – Kendal Bonner, Stratford 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Southdown – Jacie Russell, Wynnewood FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Speckle Face – Caseton Jones, Pauls Valley 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Crossbred – Hailey McKinney, ECP FFA.
Breed Champion Barrows
Breed Champion Berkshire Barrow – Walker Webster, Lindsay 4-H.
Breed Champion Chester Barrow – Conner Nunn, Lindsay FFA.
Breed Champion Duroc Barrow – Halle Pullen, Stratford FFA.
Breed Champion Hampshire Barrow – JW Harris, Pauls Valley FFA.
Breed Champion Hereford Barrow – Ella Miller, Pauls Valley FFA.
Breed Champion Poland Barrow – Kamryn Townley, Pauls Valley 4-H.
Breed Champion Spot Barrow – Brylee Moore, Lindsay FFA.
Breed Champion Yorkshire Barrow – Halle Pullen, Stratford FFA.
Breed Champion Cross Barrow – Brooklyn Webster, Lindsay FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Barrows
Reserve Breed Champion Berkshire Barrow – Reid Dorman, Lindsay 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Chester Barrow – Cash Cothren, Stratford 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Duroc Barrow – Jesse Cook, ECP 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Hampshire Barrow – Clay Dorman, Lindsay 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Hereford Barrow – Lana Lane, Lindsay 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Poland Barrow – JW Harris, Pauls Valley 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Spot Barrow – Karli Meadows, ECP FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Yorkshire Barrow – Parker Nunley, Lindsay FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Cross Barrow – Reid Dorman, Lindsay 4-H.
Breed Champion Gilts
Breed Champion Berkshire Gilt – Conner Nunn, Lindsay FFA.
Breed Champion Chester Gilt – Skylar Davis, ECP FFA.
Breed Champion Duroc Gilt – Conner Nunn, Lindsay FFA.
Breed Champion Hampshire Gilt – Cayden Chapman, ECP FFA.
Breed Champion Hereford Gilt – Sean Davoult, Lindsay 4-H.
Breed Champion Landrace Gilt – Nicole Keesee, ECP FFA.
Breed Champion Poland Gilt – JW Harris, PV FFA.
Breed Champion Spot Gilt – Parker Nunley, Lindsay FFA.
Breed Champion Yorkshire Gilt – Korbin Hinkle, Stratford 4-H.
Breed Champion Commercial Gilt – Brooklyn Webster, Lindsay FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Gilts
Reserve Breed Champion Berkshire Gilt – Reagan Howard, Maysville FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Chester Gilt – Jacee Street, Stratford 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Duroc Gilt – Braylie Sapp, Lindsay 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Hampshire Gilt – Codan Cordell, Lindsay FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Poland Gilt – Langston Claiborne, Pauls Valley 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Spot Gilt – Jacee Street, Stratford 4-H.
Reserve Breed Champion Yorkshire Gilt – Cameron Thorn, ECP FFA.
Reserve Breed Champion Commercial Gilt – Madi Rich, Stratford FFA.
Scholarship winners ($500 each)
Kennedy Edwards – Maysville FFA.
Halle Pullen – Stratford FFA.
Mallory Sager – Pauls Valley FFA.
Brock Dixon – Wynnewood FFA.
Jayda Cook – Lindsay FFA.
Jase Fulks – Stratford FFA.
Devin Morton – Stratford FFA.
Rylie Hurley – Stratford FFA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.