Livestock is fair's big show

This year's Garvin County Free Fair may have been hit hard by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the lineup of livestock shows look strong for next week.
One group of animals takes the spotlight on Friday night next week, while another moves right in for scheduled events the following day.
Over time many of the other activities that normally come with a county fair here started to be checked off the list because of the virus threat.
That means no indoor exhibits for 4-H, open class and the Oklahoma Home and Community Education clubs, known better as just OHCE.
The various activities for kids, normally held during two days at the fair, will also not be offered at this year's fair.
What that leaves is basically livestock shows with most to come inside the fairgrounds' show arena.
The public that does come to watch the livestock events are encouraged to wear a mask and socially distance.
The current schedule of events for the fair on Friday, Aug. 28 includes:
• Cattle and hog entries accepted – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Poultry entries due – 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
• Poultry Pullorum testing – 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
• Poultry judging – noon.
• Poultry showmanship – 1 p.m.
• Poultry released – 6 p.m.
• Cattle show followed by hog show – 6 p.m.
The schedule for Saturday, Aug. 29 includes:
• Goat and sheep weigh-in – 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.
• Goat and sheep entry deadline – 8 a.m.
• Goat show followed by sheep show – 10 a.m.
• Horse show entries accepted at PV Round Up Club Arena – 4 p.m.
• Horse show at PV Round Up Club Arena – 5 p.m.
