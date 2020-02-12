Local shows will soon lead up to the big one – the Garvin County Junior Livestock Show.
This year's show at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley is scheduled for the week of Feb. 24-29.
With a show like this it's always area FFA and 4-H students and their animals who in the arena's spotlight.
This year's version of the longtime show in Pauls Valley actually kicks off Monday, Feb. 24 as hogs are scheduled to arrive no later than 10 a.m. followed an hour later with an official weigh-in.
Then comes the action as the gilt show takes to the arena starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. That's followed by the barrow show.
Later that same day hog pens are to be cleaned before the arrival of goats and sheep.
Those goats and lambs, along with cattle, are scheduled to arrive at the fairgrounds on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Then it's a weigh-in with cattle and lambs from 2 to 4 p.m. and goats from 4 to 6 p.m.
The cattle show starting at 9 a.m. gets activities going for Thursday, Feb. 27.
When cattle are done a short break will come to set up the arena for lambs and goats.
The lamb show is expected to start about 30 minutes after cattle, followed by the goat show.
A premium sale line up, along with premium sale ring preparation, is set for Friday, Feb. 28.
A free barbecue lunch is set for a noon start on Saturday, Feb. 29, while the premium sale begins at 1 p.m. that afternoon.
More on what is often just called the spring livestock show will come later in the PV Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.