Most just call it the spring livestock show as FFA and 4-H students from all over Garvin County, along with their animals, come together for one big gathering each year in Pauls Valley.
It's actually the Garvin County Junior Livestock Show, which has been a long standing annual tradition here going back quite a few decades.
The 2020 version of the show is scheduled to start on Monday, Feb. 24 and continue with something every day through the following weekend.
Although this spring show has been around a long time it's also the very first one overseen by a new committee made up of agriculture and 4-H leaders across the county.
Helping to lead the way as the show's new general superintendent is Steven Beck, former ag educator for the Elmore City-Pernell program.
“It's been good so far. Sponsors are off the charts,” Beck said about preparations for the fast approaching livestock show at the county fairgrounds.
Beck says there are also some special honors planned, such as one for Mike Lee and the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The local chamber sponsored the spring show for a whopping 82 years before stepping aside in 2019 in favor of the new committee made up of area ag educators.
Lee, working with the local chamber, served the last 16 years as the show's superintendent.
Other honors expected are for LeeAnn Long, who's volunteered at the show for 25 years, and Rita Jones, who's offered 34 years worth of help at the event.
The show gets started Feb. 24 as hogs are scheduled to arrive no later than 10 a.m. followed an hour later with an official weigh-in.
The gilt show takes to the arena starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. That's followed by the barrow show.
Goats, lambs and cattle are set to arrive at the fairgrounds on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Weigh-in for cattle and lambs is from 2 to 4 p.m. and goats from 4 to 6 p.m.
The cattle show starting at 9 a.m. gets activities going for Thursday, Feb. 27. About 30 minutes after cattle are done lambs take to the arena followed by goats.
A premium sale line up, along with premium sale ring preparation, is set for Friday, Feb. 28.
Then it's time for a little fun as a dance hosted by Garvin County 4-H is from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday night.
A free barbecue lunch is scheduled for a noon start on Saturday, Feb. 29, while the premium sale begins at 1 p.m. that afternoon.
