The weather warmed up just in time for this week's annual Garvin County Junior Livestock Show.
This year's event got started this past Sunday afternoon as hogs arrived at the county fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
That evening the event's gilt show was held followed by the barrows taking to the arena for much of Monday.
A cattle show was scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. Wednesday with goats and sheep arriving that afternoon.
A goat show is set to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 followed by a lamb show.
A premium sale line up will be released on Friday. A premium sale list comes at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27.
The actual premium sale scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday.
