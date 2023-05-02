Local artist shows at the 'hall'

A Pauls Valley artist is among a handful now taking part in a gallery show at the Oklahoma Hall of Fame/Gaylord-Pickens Museum in Oklahoma City.
A reception entitled “A Sense of Place” is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Tulsa World/Lorton Family Gallery at the Oklahoma Hall of Fame/Gaylord-Pickens Museum, 1400 Classen Drive, Oklahoma City.
Irmgard Geu of Pauls Valley is among five Oklahoma artists who explore memory, belonging and beauty through art in the exhibit.
Other artists are David Lee Anderson, Anke Dodson, Mark Lewis and Michael McDaniel.
Geul’s paintings embellished with embroidery show contradictions, commonalities and movement.
“The artworks featured in this exhibition show my curious observation of Oklahoma; the landscape, the ever-changing sky, sunrises and sunsets,” said Geul of Pauls Valley.
David Lee Anderson is an illustrator, actor, art teacher and commercial artist currently painting hyper-realistic paintings of Oklahoma City landmark buildings.
Anke Dodson’s painterly realism is expressed in many mediums, but primarily watercolors of Tulsa cityscapes and boats that capture a moment in time of unfailing beauty.
Mark Lewis’ paper and graphite collages feature Tulsa streets. “I love perceptual exploration, experiencing light, the sense of scale, the urban geometry (e.g. telephone poles, street signs and high wires, etc.), the expansive Oklahoma skies, and simply observing people in their daily routines,” said Lewis.
Michael McDaniel is a self-taught wood carver from Tuttle who began shaping wood after a storm knocked down trees on his property. The vases and hollow forms he creates may take up to 10 months to make.
“Familiar architecture and nature make us feel at home – the lobby of your favorite theater, the road you drive to the store, the remnants of an old neighborhood tree, or the lush greenery at the park near your house,” said Mattie Barlow, manager of Archives and Curatorial Projects.
“The works of these featured artists capture spaces that trigger feelings of nostalgia and our sense of place and belonging here in Oklahoma.”
