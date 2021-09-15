A Pauls Valley area bridge project was among those getting an approval during last week's monthly Oklahoma Transportation Commission meeting.
Commissioners voted to award 14 contracts totaling $42 million to improve highways, roads and bridges in 22 counties during the Sept. 7 meeting.
One of them was to repair fire damage to the U.S. Highway 77 bridge crossing Rush Creek just over a half mile southeast of the state Highway 19 junction in Pauls Valley.
The contract of just over $16,000 was awarded to PBX Corporation of Sapulpa.
Highlights of the meeting include an announcement of the state’s continued bridge progress; discussion of safety issues, such as rail crossings; and a vote to authorize the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to pursue a state bond sale and secure federal funding for rural two-lane highway improvements.
Secretary of Transportation and Oklahoma Department of Transportation Executive Director Tim Gatz briefed the commission on Oklahoma’s progress on bridge conditions in the past year, with the state meeting its target of less than 1 percent of all state-maintained bridges rated structurally deficient.
According to national bridge inspection data collected by the Federal Highway Administration in 2020, this improves Oklahoma’s Top Ten ranking from No. 9 to No. 7 in the nation for best bridge conditions.
This represents a turnaround from 2004, when Oklahoma was 49th in the nation with 1,168 of its 6,800 highway bridges then rated structurally deficient.
Commissioners voted to award a nearly $19 million contract for reconstruction of two miles of SH-33 in Cushing, which includes upgrades to the intersection with SH-18 to improve the safe flow of commercial trucks coming in and out of “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World.”
They also awarded a contract for preventative maintenance work on several city street bridges over I-244 in Tulsa and SH-51 in Broken Arrow, as well as the first phase of US-54 pavement reconstruction between Tyrone and the Kansas state line in the Panhandle.
