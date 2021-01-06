Local chamber names new leader

The Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce has a new leader as Nancy Runge has been named as the president.
Runge now steps in as the replacement for Sherri Wing, a native of Foster, who left the position last month after serving since 2013.
Runge previously worked for the Sachse, Texas, Chamber of Commerce, a suburb of Dallas, with a membership of 175.
She is a native of Oklahoma and a graduate of the University of Oklahoma.
Her career has also included work for Sen. Don Nickles, Gov. Frank Keating, the American Council of Life Insurers and Touchstone Energy.
Runge has served on the board of three chambers and as an ambassador to three chambers, as well as the three-term president of the Rockwall (Texas) Breakfast Rotary Club.
