A Pauls Valley church is preparing to shine the light on a small group of high school seniors who will soon call themselves graduates.
The First United Methodist Church is planning a safe distance gathering this weekend to honor four graduates with ties to the local church.
The community is invited to bring a mask and a chair to an event starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 17 in the Methodist Park located right next to the church.
Set to be honored are Kolby Griffin and Luke Sager, both Pauls Valley seniors, and Collin Rindal, all members of the church, and Nikki Rader-Assad of Pauls Valley, who has served as a nursery attendant at the church on Sundays.
“We will be singing, praying, praising and worshipping,” church officials say, adding a table will be set up with sacks for each of the four seniors. Cards for each one can be left in the sacks.
All people coming into the park will be required to wear a mask because of the COVID-19 virus threat. Bringing your own mask is encouraged, although a few will be available.
Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the park. Some folding chairs will be set up following social distancing parameters. No nursery will be available.
“Do not feel you must come. We will continue online worship.”
