Local classes to start on Alzheimer's

The first in a series of educational presentations by the Alzheimer's Association at Pauls Valley's public library comes later this week.
Officials with the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library said the free public meetings on Alzheimer's starts on Thursday, Feb. 20.
This first session will focus on the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's.
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive disorder that causes brain cells to degenerate and die. It's the most common cause of dementia — a continuous decline in thinking, behavioral and social skills that disrupts a person's ability to function independently.
Each of the presentations are planned from 1 to 2 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month at the library.
On March 19 the topic is understanding Alzheimer's and dementia, while in the spring and summer even more aspects of the disease will be explored.
Also on Feb. 20 is the next book in the library's current lecture series.
Open to the public at 6 p.m. that night is a lecture on “The Burglar Who Traded Ted Williams” by Lawrence Block. Professor Bill Hagen is scheduled to lead the lecture at the library.
Earlier in the day on Feb. 20, the local library will host an Oklahoma Blood Institute bloodmobile for a drive from 1 to 4 p.m.
•••
As part of the library's current free yoga classes, one on meditation is scheduled to wrap up from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
Others are yoga for beginners from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday nights through March 9, Vinyasa Flow for experienced students from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through March 11 and Yin Yoga, a slower paced style of yoga, from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday through March 11.
• The library is hosting two free tai chi classes at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through April 1 and health classes on canning March 24 and a “backyard” gardening class is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28.
