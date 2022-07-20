Local doctor returns from Army mission

Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Brian Allee, a family physician in Pauls Valley, recently returned from a three-month active duty mobilization to Fort Hood, Texas.
Dr. Allee was ordered to Fort Hood in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He serves part-time in the U.S. Army Reserves as a member of the Medical Corps.
While at Fort Hood LTC Allee was assigned to the 7210 MSU and worked at the Deployment Readiness Center, where he performed medical assessments on soldiers preparing for missions or returning from missions.
Now that Dr. Allee is off orders, he has returned to his normal Army Reserve TPU station with the 7247 MSU out of Fort Sill.
“It is a privilege to wear the U.S. Army uniform and be able to do my small part to contribute to the health and well being of Army soldiers,” LTC Allee said about his recent mission.
“I was fortunate to be able to work with good people who love this country. I enjoyed interacting with the soldiers who come from all areas of this country with diverse backgrounds.
“It gives me a great sense of hope for our country seeing these soldiers and their dedication to our nation.”
While Dr. Allee is proud to be able to serve the nation when called upon, he quickly adds, “I appreciate the dedication of my office staff and providers who continued to give great health care to our patients in my absence.
“Thank you to all my patients for your support while I was away. It is good to be home.”
