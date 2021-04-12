Local driver hurt in Grady County wreck

A Pauls Valley motorist was injured when the vehicle she was driving went off a Grady County road in the early morning hours of Monday.
Hurt was 45-year-old Anita Ward, who was driving alone when the crash occurred just after midnight April 12.
State troopers investigating the cause of the accident determined Ward was under the influence of “illegal” drugs at the time.
A report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol show Ward was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Prism eastbound on Grady County Road 1610 when the vehicle is believed have gone left of the gravel road's center at a site about seven miles south of Rush Springs.
Troopers report the vehicle was then overcorrected going off the road to the right before it came back onto the road. It then went off to the left and struck a tree.
Authorities say the vehicle continued traveling eastbound striking another tree before coming to rest.
Ward, whoå reportedly was not wearing seat belts at the time, was transported by ambulance to Duncan Regional Hospital.
She was later transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in fair condition with internal trunk injuries.
