Local fly-in gets big boost

A fall gathering in Pauls Valley full of airplanes and vehicles with that vintage touch got a boost this week with an OK for some tourism funding.
Members of the PV Tourism Board agreed to throw their support behind an antique airplane fly-in and car show coming to the local airport on Nov. 6.
Still needing final approval by the PV City Council, the tourism funds given the early OK are meant to help the Oklahoma Antique Airplane Association with some building repairs allowing the group to push for more private sponsors with that money going to advertise the upcoming event in Pauls Valley.
More details will be in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
