The Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Community Advocate Support Team of Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Centers and Valley Life Church, in partnership with the Potts Family Foundation, will soon host a screening of the documentary “Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope.”
The screening is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. April 6 at Valley Life Church, 113 W McClure in Pauls Valley. The viewing of this film is open to the public. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. Seating is limited.
Following the hour-long film, there will be a reactor panel to discuss the content and answer questions.
The scheduled panel is made up of state Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, who represents House District 42 and is a nurse practitioner; state Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, who represents House District 20 and is an educator; Kristin Smith, clinical supervisor for the Pauls Valley Lighthouse Behavior Wellness Centers and a licensed clinical social worker; Mike Martin, superintendent of Pauls Valley Public Schools, and moderator; and Alison Humphrey, program manager II with the Office of Juvenile Affairs.
“Resilience” reveals that a child may not remember trauma, but the body remembers.
Toxic stress – caused by Adverse Childhood Experiences – can trigger hormones that wreak havoc on the brains and bodies of children, putting them at a greater risk for disease, homelessness, prison time and early death. While the broader impacts of poverty worsen the risk, no segment of society is immune.
“Resilience,” however, also chronicles the dawn of a movement that is determined to fight back.
Trailblazers in pediatrics, education and social welfare are using cutting-edge science and field-tested therapies to protect children from the insidious effects of toxic stress – the dark legacy of a childhood that no child would choose.
Oklahoma leads the nation in the number of children with four or more ACEs.
The partners offering this film said, “When we come together as informed, caring individuals and communities, we can help mitigate these adversities and build resilience and hope. We are at a tipping point in making a significant impact on the negative effects of childhood adversity.”
•••
The Elmore City Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Subcommittee will host Dr. Rod Hall on Thursday, March 26 at the Elmore City-Pernell Agriculture Building by the high school.
All livestock producers and interested parties are invited to attend to learn about policies on Veterinary Feed Directives (VFD) and any policy changes coming down from the federal government.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.