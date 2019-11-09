Local honors on the trumpet

One Pauls Valley student is among those with the right stuff as she has been named to an all-state band.
Pauls Valley High School senior trumpet player Riley Reed was recently named to the Small School All-State Band.
It was back on Nov. 2 when students from Class 2A, 3A, and 4A high schools from across Oklahoma auditioned for membership into the Oklahoma Small School All-State Band.
Out of the several hundred students that audition, only a handful of students are selected on each instrument.
Reed made 11th chair trumpet in the 2020 honor band out of the 80 plus that auditioned on trumpet.
Students selected for membership into the band will return to Oklahoma City University on Feb. 13-15, where they will rehearse together and perform a concert.
Reed is the daughter of Richey and Angie Reed. Her future plans are to attend the University of Oklahoma and major in social work.
She also hopes to perform in the Pride of Oklahoma marching band, which stopped in Pauls Valley just a few weeks ago for a rehearsal on the Panther football field.
• In other band news, the 11th annual Taste of the Valley fundraiser has been rescheduled to 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds.
PV students are currently raising money for a band trip to New York City planned for May 2020.
