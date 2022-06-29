Local hospital gets new name

Pauls Valley recently got a new owner – now it’s got a brand new name.
The new name, carefully kept under wraps before the announcement, is straight forward and to the point – Valley Community Hospital.
J.J. Johnson, director of hospital development, says it was the new owner Madhukar Sharma and hospital CEO Kimberly Tucker who put their heads together to come up with a hospital name that best reflects the community.
“They wanted the name change to show this hospital is different – brand new beginnings, new hopes, new everything,” Johnson said.
“They wanted it to be part of the community,” he said about the hospital’s new name.
“It’s to show everybody we’re a different hospital; that we will take care of the community like it should be.”
The hospital’s old name for just over a year was the Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County.
It was the private Southern Plains group that came in and reopened it in April 2021 after the longtime Pauls Valley General Hospital closed in the fall of 2018
This past April it was sold to Sharma, who is also involved in various health care interests in the Jacksonville, Florida area.
During a kind of meet-and-greet a few weeks ago Sharma made it clear he wants to make this the kind of hospital he would “bring my mother to.”
Sharma also got the highest of endorsements from Mike Schuster, former managing partner of the Southern Plains Medical Group, which sold the hospital to Sharma.
“I’ve know Sharma it seems like forever, and we are kindred spirits. He’s a man of his word, a man with great character,” Schuster said at that late May gathering in the hospital.
“Sharma has brought in a staff that’s already begun to make significant changes that’s making the hospital sustainable for this community.”
At that same event Tucker said the hospital’s wound care program is now available as she's asking folks to simply spread the word.
“Tell people the hospital is fully open and ready to provide extensive specialized care right here in your backyard,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.