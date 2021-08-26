A family planning a celebration was hit with tragedy when a Pauls Valley man was found drowned in his home's swimming pool.
The tragic discovery came late Wednesday afternoon when 79-year-old Nolan Nelms was found unresponsive in the water of the pool in the 500 block of North Ash.
“It appears to have been an accidental drowning,” local Police Chief Mitch McGill told the PV Democrat.
“He was probably cleaning the pool and fell. We were told he wasn't a strong swimmer.”
Adding to the tragedy is Nelms' family was planning a celebration on Thursday for his 80th birthday.
A report released by police shows officers called to the scene found Nelms next to the pool.
Three women, all neighbors, came running to help and got Nelms out of the pool after his wife returned home to find him at around 4 p.m. Aug. 25. She said her husband has never been able to swim.
