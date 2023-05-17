Allegations of a domestic assault on a woman and her teenage daughter now come in the form of formal charges against a Pauls Valley man.
The charges came last week for Caleb Pearson, 33, who was handed a $100,000 bond during his initial court appearance.
Court records show it was back on May 9 when a woman contacted Pauls Valley police with the claim she and her daughter had both been assaulted by Pearson in the early morning hours.
She claims Pearson, her former husband, showed up wanting receipts when he got “violent” trying to take a phone away from her.
That’s when she says Pearson threw her around the residence pushing her over a couch onto the floor.
Going out to her vehicle to get the receipts the woman says Pearson grabbed her by the throat.
“(She) said that she did not lose consciousness, but (her) vision began to blur,” officers said about the woman in their report, which is now a court affidavit filed in Garvin County District Court.
The woman said she began honking the horn of her vehicle in attempt to get help before Pearson pulled a phone from the teen as she was calling 911. Pearson is then alleged to have pushed the teen to the floor.
The teen did tell authorities she saw Pearson choking her mother outside.
When Pearson was later contacted by officers he said he’s separated from his wife as they’re going through the divorce process.
Records show he claims they had an agreement to keep any dates away from their children, but the woman had brought a boyfriend to the house.
“Caleb said that is what started the argument.”
He claims things did get physical but he snapped out of it and let go when she honked the horn and screamed for help.
“I had my hands around her neck,” he said when asked what he meant about let go.
Pearson does have a criminal record of past domestic assault allegations, according to records.
