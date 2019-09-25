One big gathering coming to Pauls Valley this weekend is a festival in the truest sense and what some say is a celebration of the community.
The growing event is called BrickFest as the local downtown area will for a few hours on Saturday, Sept. 28 turn into a big party on the streets.
With all kinds of sights at each turn, BrickFest is again joined by a couple of old friends – a car show sponsored by PV’s police and a marching band contest parading right through the middle of the festivities.
Pauls Valley’s tourism director, Jason Selman, believes BrickFest represents more than just a fun time for the community.
“It’s like a celebration of Pauls Valley,” Selman says.
A new friend set to join the party is the Vintage in the Valley bike show.
Set for it’s third go-round, the show featuring bicycles of all kinds and even a stunt riding demonstration will come on BrickFest day.
Leading the Vintage effort is Shane Patton, who is hoping to take the event up a notch or two with the event coming on Saturday.
The first year of the bike show offered a good start with bright sunshine and plenty of riders doing their thing, along with lots of vintage bikes coming out.
Last year it hit a bump in the road with a rain system moving in forcing the event indoors at the local Reynolds Recreation Center.
“This thing is still getting off the ground,” Patton said, while adding a big plus last year was bringing in a stunt rider for a special show.
“The kids loved it. I thought it was going to be a bust because of the rain, but we made lemonades out of lemons.
“Parents came up to me to tell me their kids had such a great time.”
Much like in the past there are plans to also hold bike safety shows at local schools on the days before the Vintage arrives on Saturday.
Vendors for BrickFest are scheduled to start opening around 9 a.m. as registration for the car show begins a couple of hours earlier.
Also at 9 a.m. is the start of registration for the Field’s Pie Eating and Brick Toss events coming later in the day. That will happen at the local chamber of commerce office on East Paul.
The scheduled times of specific events look like this:
• 11 a.m. – Marching band parade begins.
• 12:30 p.m. – Pie eating contest at the train depot pavilion.
• 1:15 p.m. – Vintage in the Valley BMK stunt show in the depot area.
• 2:15 p.m. – Brick toss near city hall at Paul and Chickasaw streets.
