Local rodeo to open things up

In just a few days Pauls Valley's annual rodeo is about to open things up as the event is set for a return to the local arena.
With the PV Round Up Club again leading the way, it's the 76th annual Heritage Days Rodeo making a two-day stop Friday and Saturday, June 26-27.
Longtime rodeo supporter Dessie Daugherty has been around this event for a lot of years. She hopes it's a tradition that stays strong in Pauls Valley for well into the future.
“We've had the rodeo here for 76 years, and I hope we keep doing it for another 76 years,” Daugherty said.
“It's good family entertainment, and it's a lot of fun.”
Another kicker is this will be an open rodeo, which means it's not tied to any pro rodeo organization.
“In the past we've always been a sanctioned rodeo,” she said. “This year it's open to anyone. You don't have to have a card-carrying affiliation with any association.
“We're expecting mostly contestants will be local or from southern Oklahoma. Most of your local ropers will be there.”
The rodeo at the local arena is set to start at 8 p.m. each night with an admission cost of $5 a “head.” Advance tickets are available at Sharpe's Department Store in PV.
If the weather is good a rodeo parade will kick things off at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
Once the rodeo action begins there will be bull and bronc riding, barrel racing and calf roping with Big L Rodeo Company serving as the event's stock producer.
For most events anyone planning to enter should sign up no later than 5 p.m. Monday, June 22 by calling 580-276-7151. Most fees are in the $50 range.
Participants of team roping can sign up at the rodeo arena.
Naturally there's the always fun-to-watch mutton busting event as kids six years old or younger climb onto to sheep and hang on tight as they race out into the arena.
The young busters should get started earlier in the evening as they can be signed up at the arena both nights.
This year the local rodeo is honoring a former participant, the late Steven Ward, by putting his name to the calf scramble event.
The official name is the 1st annual Steven T. Ward Memorial Calf Scramble.
“He always ran in the calf scramble,” Daugherty said.
“Steven was a cowboy, he loved to ride, loved to rope.”
Getting patriotic will also be a theme as the rodeo is expected to feature a drill team, American Thunder, performing each night.
“I hope people will come to see this drill team that does a patriotic routine in the arena,” she said.
“It's very emotional for me. The crowd starts hollering and gets excited. By the end of it it's dead silent. It chokes me up even now.”
