Apparently it was a perfect match as Pauls Valley's school board approved the replacement for one principal set to soon retire from her work of overseeing a local elementary school.
With Mitzi Winters planning to retire as Jackson Elementary's principal after the current school year, four board members officially backed Superintendent Mike Martin's strong recommendation to hire Brenda Pyle as her replacement for the school housing first, second and third grade students.
Pyle and her husband Steven Pyle were there on the front row of a monthly board meeting March 11 to be a part of the news in person.
“We're home and that's what pulled me here. I thought God had a plan for me,” Pyle said as the board decided to keep all discussion in open session during the meeting.
“When I saw the opportunity to get closer to home it was very exciting.
“This is where we will be. This is where I will retire.”
A graduate of Roff High School, Pyle and her husband, who is a junior high principal in Sulphur, have two daughters currently attending East Central University.
The last couple of years she's been a principal at a school in Thackerville with students ranging from the sixth grade all the way up through seniors.
Although she likes the work and the small school, the downside is Brenda has been forced to spend much of her time staying in a trailer down there away from her family.
“It was tough being apart from my family,” she said. “We have a very close family.
“Pauls Valley – I haven't ever lived here, but we've got lots of family in Murray and Garvin counties. My in-laws live between Wynnewood and Elmore City.”
Before her time in Thackerville, Pyle was a teacher in Lone Grove for 19 years followed by six years in Sulphur.
“The new school was a draw, although I really liked walking into that old building as well,” Pyle said about the new elementary school being built in PV. She was also referring to the Jackson facility.
“Good people, good facilities, better grades, your new building, it's all impressive. I'm excited to be here.”
Martin told the board Winters and Kristi Herd, principal at Jefferson Early Learning Center, have assisted him with the process as there were 27 applicants for the job.
“You know how serious I take new hires,” Martin said.
“I interviewed one and was really impressed with her. Then Brenda Pyle came in and it was over. What I was looking for was to see something click with her and Kristi.”
Herd, also in attendance at the board meeting, said it was pretty obvious that Pyle was the right person for the job.
“We weren't going to get another Mitzi but we did. You won't find better people,” Herd said about the Pyles.
The plan is for the two principals to switch schools for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year – Herd going over to Jackson and Pyle to JELC.
Then when the new elementary school is opened Herd will serve as the principal with Pyle being the assistant principal.
The official name of the school is simply Pauls Valley Elementary.
