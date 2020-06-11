Authorities believe alcohol is what caused a possibly intoxicated driver to go the wrong direction on a Moore area highway resulting in his death and a three-vehicle accident involving a Pauls Valley woman.
Brandi Toney, 48, was alone while driving on Interstate 35 when at nearly 1 a.m. Thursday her vehicle was struck by a sports utility vehicle near 19th Street in Moore.
Toney, initially listed in critical condition afterwards, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado northbound in the middle lane of I-35 when it was struck by a 2020 Nissan Murano traveling southbound in the northbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
Driving that vehicle was 37-year-old Jorge Pina of Bloomington, Calif., who was alone while driving the wrong way on the interstate.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol report there was an “odor or alcohol” on Pina, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
An OHP report show Toney was pinned in her vehicle for about 37 minutes before being freed by first responders.
She was taken by ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted with trunk internal, arm, head and leg injuries.
Troopers determined after striking Toney's vehicle the SUV then crossed over to an inside lane where it collided with a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by Jose Fuentes Hernandez, 54, of Oklahoma City. A passenger was Abel Fuentes, 25.
Both men were transported to Norman Regional Hospital after the accident.
Hernandez was admitted in fair condition with head injuries, while Fuentes was admitted in good condition with leg and arm injuries.
The report shows all four individuals were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
Assisting troopers at the wreck site were Moore firefighters and police officers from Moore and Norman.
