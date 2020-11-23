Lone driver killed in area wreck

State authorities have not yet released the name of a motorist who sped up instead of stopping for a state trooper as moments later he drove into an accident that claimed his life near Wynnewood.
The unknown male, whose identification is still pending, was alone while driving a 2016 Lincoln MKZ when Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Tim Brinson attempted to stop the vehicle for speeding at just after 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
The vehicle, failing to stop, was then unable to negotiate a right curve on County Road 3260 at a site about two miles south and one mile west of Wynnewood. The curve came near County Road 1670.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.
The driver was pinned in the vehicle for about an hour before being extricated by Wynnewood police.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries as his body to taken to the state medical examiner's office on Oklahoma City.
Although the case is still under investigation the official cause of the accident, as listed on the report, shows it was “unsafe speed/fail to yield to emergency vehicle.”
The report also shows the driver was not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
