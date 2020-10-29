Next week's general election got an early start Thursday with the first of three days of absentee voting in Pauls Valley.
Lines of voters stretched outside and even around the corner of the Garvin County Courthouse as in-person absentee voting began.
The courthouse's lobby has been turned into a voting precinct as the early voting continues until 6 p.m. Thursday followed by a full day on Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and then again on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Officials from the Garvin County Election Board encourage voters to bring ID – a driver's license or a voter registration card – with them when checking in to vote.
That same advice goes for election day on Tuesday, Nov. 3 as voting precincts all over Garvin County will be open the traditional hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
