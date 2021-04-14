Long road home for late soldier

It's been a long road but a Pauls Valley soldier killed while serving in World War II will soon be coming home.
Lost for decades was Ballard McCurley, whose remains will soon be back in Pauls Valley as plans are to lay him to rest with his family.
McCurley was 34 years old and a private in the U.S. Army when he died in November 1944 while serving in Germany.
His remains found years later were finally identified in 2019 as McCurley's surviving family have been contacted by Army officials and informed the time is now to schedule his memorial service.
“It's very surprising,” said April Frodsham of Ada about hearing the news of her great-grandfather.
“I'm relieved he will finally be laid to rest with his family. His wife and two kids are buried out there.”
Frodsham is referring to McCurley's memorial service now planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8 at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery pavilion.
“It's for anybody,” she said about the service at the Pauls Valley cemetery.
“Since this is a World War II MIA situation, I would say anybody is welcome to come to the service.”
The exact timeline for McCurley's return has still not been officially confirmed as Frodsham says there's a military process to go through.
“They are working on that right now. They told me to set a date for the service. There's a process we've got to go through for something like this.”
McCurley was an infantry soldier during a battle in a German forest. On Nov. 29, 1944 his battalion went to a reserve position in the woods and ordered to clear a field of tree stumps so vehicles could drop off rations and supplies.
Witnesses later recounted that while clearing out a tree stump McCurley inadvertently set off an enemy anti-personnel mine and was killed instantly.
His remains were not recovered immediately after his loss as he remained listed as missing.
Four years later a soldier’s remains were found by a German civilian walking along a forest trail, which were reported to the American Graves Registration Command (AGRC).
An AGRC team found the remains lying on the ground surrounded by U.S. Army infantry equipment. The remains could not be identified and were interred in a U.S. military cemetery.
A historian later determined there was a likely association between the remains found in 1948 and McCurley.
In 2018 the remains were disinterred and scientists used mitochondrial DNA analysis, along with circumstantial and material evidence, to determine it was McCurley.
