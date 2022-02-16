Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 36F. SSE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 36F. SSE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.