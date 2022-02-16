It’s been a long time coming as a case finally has a sentence for a Maysville man facing charges since early 2020 for firing random gunshots while in the middle of extreme drug-induced paranoia.
The case against Steven White, 48, appears to reached an end as he was handed a seven-year deferred sentence during a court appearance in Garvin County.
The incident leading to the formal charges came on Jan. 8, 2020 when White, experiencing hallucinations after taking some methamphetamine, fired multiple shots from inside his trailer near Maysville.
During a recent court hearing the deferred sentence, given without a plea agreement in place, was for a felony count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
There was a plea deal for a reckless handling of a firearm charge, which was amended to a misdemeanor count.
White pleaded no contest to both counts as his sentence includes an agreement for him to get a drug and alcohol evaluation within a month and that he will attend a substance abuse program for a minimum of six months. He is also allowed to pursue out-of-state employment.
When the incident occurred more than two years ago a couple of gunshots fired by White found their way into a neighbor’s trailer with one striking the same bed mattress where a couple was sleeping at the time. No injuries were reported at the time.
After the shooting was reported a Maysville police officer was the first at the scene. He reported hearing gunshots as a bullet struck the ground near his patrol car.
The officer reported hearing a male screaming some threat from inside the trailer.
When the officer and county deputies went inside they found White was alone. He was claiming to be holding another man at gunpoint as White said a group of armed people had come into the trailer.
White was at the time holding a rifle, while a handgun as in a holster on his right hip.
A small bag of meth was found in a hoodie he was wearing, along with a glass smoking device.
