Longtime nurse set to retire

Rita Phillips ate some cake and sipped some punch as she recently reflected on her many years as a nurse in Pauls Valley.
After more than 40 years as a nurse in the local heathcare scene next up for Phillips is retirement.
Phillips and her nursing skills arrived in PV back in 1979. She started at the local county health department and then it was on to Pauls Valley General Hospital.
“You name it, we did it. It was a small town hospital, so you did what you had to,” she said.
Others describe her as “reliable” and “always there” to help the doctors and other medical personnel.
She later joined the staff at Valley Family Clinic.
“I am fortunate to have worked with so many incredible people who taught me a lot. They were good with the community and that's where everybody's was – the community.”
