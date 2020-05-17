More discussion is sure to be on the way later as various officials are already thinking about keeping the public safe when they go vote during an election next month.
Gayla Dean, Garvin County's new election board secretary, has already said she's been thinking about what things can be done to provide safe conditions for voters when a primary election rolls around on June 30.
Others briefly touched on the topic during this week's regular county commissioners' meeting.
Dave Johnson, who serves as the county's emergency management director, told commissioners the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will have a definite impact on what voting precincts will look like during the June election.
“The state election board will have strict guidelines for the sanitation of the polling places. We're going to need temporary people or volunteers to help with the election,” Johnson said, adding the extra help will likely be needed to keep proper social distancing at the precincts on election day.
Carol Dillingham, who as assistant district attorney serves as the commissioners' counsel, agrees with Johnson's point about needing more people to help with the election.
“The June election is a dress rehearsal for November. So buckle up, it's going to be a busy one,” she said.
Dean formally stepped in May 1 as the new secretary overseeing the election board here. She replaced Doylene Cunningham who passed away April 20 after earlier submitting her resignation because of health concerns.
Dean, who has worked as an assistant secretary since 2008, recently hired Holly Levis of Maysville to assume those duties.
As for the remainder of the 2020 election year, it starts with the primary vote on June 30.
Here in Garvin County that includes four Republican candidates running for sheriff and a number of state and congressional races on the ballot.
Sheriff Jim Mullett, appointed to the office in 2019 after several years as undersheriff, is set to face three challengers – Tony Rust, Shane Rich and Dan Deal.
Other elections also now scheduled for that same date are a school board race in the Elmore City-Pernell district, a sales tax vote for street improvements in Wynnewood and a city council race in Lindsay.
All deadlines for the summer election are still in place, such as the last day to register to vote is June 5, while June 24 is the deadline to formally request mailed ballots.
Then comes the general election in November, which includes the presidential race for the White House.
In Garvin County it also features a race for the office of District 2 county commissioner featuring incumbent Gary Ayres going against challenger David Kennedy.
