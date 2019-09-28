Lots of bark to this festival

There’s a whole lot of bark and bite to a festival soon returning to Pauls Valley with man’s best friend at the center.
It’s the fourth annual Phil Henderson Memorial Bark in the Park event coming for not one but two days as both dogs and humans will again be in the mix.
The big addition this year is a competitive aquatic dog dive called Dock Dogs, which comes on both Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5 at Wacker Park.
“I think it’s going to be a big deal,” said Timmie Clark of the Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society, better know simply as P.A.W.S.
Clark is referring to the Dock Dogs event joining forces with the Bark festival named after the late local wildlife icon Phil Henderson.
The way Dock Dogs work is a large temporary swimming pool is set up allowing dogs to take part in a variety of competitive activities.
It starts with a big wave competition at 5 p.m. Oct. 4 and extreme vertical at 6:30 p.m.
Then comes more Dock Dogs and the Bark festival itself for much of Saturday, Oct. 5.
The Dock pooches get back to the contests at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., a speed retrieval at 1 p.m. and big air finals for all levels at 3 p.m.
As for Bark, it’s set to go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day with a fun event for dog lovers and their dogs.
It features wiener dog races, pets in costumes, games for people and canines, raffles, dog care merchandise, demonstrations and more.
“It’s going to be more of a festival,” Clark said.
“We’ve got a lot of added stuff going on. We’ll have more events for people to get involved in.”
Right now the work has already begun as local high school art students have been painting the faces of dogs and even cats onto pumpkins. One change from last year is real pumpkins are not expected to be used.
Clark says all proceeds from the Bark festival will go to save animals, specifically through the local animal shelter’s transportation program meant to get animals here to good homes in other parts of the state and country.
“Everything goes to the transport of the animals. We are getting them out to foster homes,” she said.
“What we do is go to great lengths to get them a home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.