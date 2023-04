The Garvin County Student Art Show, sponsored by the Pauls Valley Arts Council, is continuing this weekend at the Pauls Valley Arts and Cultural Center at the corner of Paul and Walnut streets. Students' work from all over the county is featured as times are until 7 p.m. Friday, April 14; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15; and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 16.