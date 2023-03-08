It was all hands on deck for Pauls Valley school officials working to help junior high students deal with the loss of one of their own in a tragic train accident last week.
Fourteen-year-old Dominic Agoston-Heath, an eighth-grader at the local school, was killed last week when he was struck by a train as it passed through Pauls Valley.
Superintendent Mike Martin says all teachers, staff and even other professionals were available to students in the days after the tragedy.
“Outside counselors from several agencies came to assist by being there for any students,” Martin said. “Our school counselors were also there.
“We had one counselor follow his class schedule for the day and even sit in his seat,” he said, referring to Dominic. “They were there to respond to questions or just listen. I was also there to listen.
“Basically we surrounded each other, talking to each other, listening and a lot of hugs.”
The general response by students was to stick with those they know to help get through the shock and grieving of losing a classmate.
“They didn't really want to talk to someone they didn't know,” Martin adds.
“They surround themselves with friends and people they know.”
Students were also allowed to memorialize Agoston-Heath in various ways.
“We had sheets of paper put on the wall and they wrote messages about him. There is also his locker. Students chose to decorate it and memorialize him there.
“It was about mid-day when we started hearing more talking and laughing,” he said referring to the day after the tragic loss. “It was a little bit more like normal.”
Then on Thursday it was back to a more “somber” mood around the school.
“They're trying to move forward.”
Authorities believe Agoston-Heath was simply distracted, possibly by a cell phone, and unaware a train was approaching as he walked along the local train tracks in the late afternoon hours of Feb. 28. He was later pronounced dead at the local hospital.
Police officials said no earphones or ear pods were found at the scene after the tragic accident.
Those same officials said footage from cameras at the school showed Agoston-Heath leaving after a tutoring session. It followed the teen, walking alone, all the way to Santa Fe Street on the west side of the tracks, before he went out of view. Minutes later he was struck by the train.
