Lots of interest for hospital update

A packed, standing room only crowd gathered for a number crunching update on what looks to be a bright prospect of someday bringing a hospital back to Pauls Valley.
One by one officials with the Southern Plains Medical Group stepped up to offer both the PV City Council and local residents more details about their ongoing work and plans to get a full service hospital back in the community.
Right now those plans look promising as a number – $500,000 – has been placed on the expected costs for repairs to the former hospital’s actual building.
Funding those repairs through a loan could be the biggest of all obstacles right now as efforts to secure a medical license for the hospital look to be on the right track.
“This started when we had a few residents come to me and asked if there was anything I could do to help bring this hospital back. I’ve been in health care all my life,” said Mike Schuster of Southern Plains.
“We had to solve the dilemma of an empty hospital building. A long-term lease with the city was the first step in moving forward,” he said about a lease agreement with an option to purchase.
“If we can secure the funding and pay the bills we can open that hospital. We’re on track to accomplish those things by this summer. We’ll be able to go to 24-7 service when the license is renewed.”
Pauls Valley’s hospital, known for decades as Pauls Valley General Hospital, shut down its operations back in the fall of 2018.
Just a few weeks ago Southern Plains opened an urgent care and diagnostic center in the emergency room area of the hospital building.
Schuster’s reference is to a loan through Southern Plains’ nonprofit corporation, which was created to be the controlling entity once a local hospital returns.
It would governed by an independent board made of local residents with experience in the medical, health care and business fields.
The idea is getting the support of the city of Pauls Valley but any loan funds will not come from the city.
If a $500,000 loan is secured the money will go toward making the repairs needed to get the hospital open. Hopes are to make this a reality with the next few months.
•••
Mike Thomas, a former state health department employee, now works to help rural hospitals figure out ways to stay open. He joined the ongoing efforts led by Southern Plains to get the former hospital’s license renewed.
At some point the news wasn’t so good when a letter was received by Schuster stating the license “no longer existed.”
“The Oklahoma (State) Health Department said they failed to renew the license,” Thomas said, referring back to the time of the hospital’s closure in October 2018. The license was up for renewal the following month.
“In that we stumbled into the answer. No one signed for the letter requesting the license renewal. That gave us an opening to get the license renewed.
“They agreed to come out and conduct a licenser survey,” he said about a health department team checking the actual hospital building several weeks ago.
From that came a 50-page document listing out the building’s deficiencies. Doubling that up was a lengthy plan of corrections, which Thomas said has been accepted by the state health agency.
“When they walked in to do the survey they said they were doing a survey for an existing license. They’re not requiring us to comply with all regulations like it was a new hospital.
“When these corrections are done we can open the hospital. We have one chance here. When we fix these things we will have a new initial hospital license.”
Schuster said Pauls Valley’s hospital had been licensed as a 65-bed facility. A new license could drop that number by 10 to 20 beds.
•••
Also stepping up to offer some comments was Skip Mitchell, who has been openly critical of Pauls Valley city officials with the way they handled various aspects of the hospital, both before and after it closed.
“Everybody knows we need a hospital in Pauls Valley. I know I have been a polarizing one who’s been the voice of opposition,” Mitchell said.
“But we need to work together to make this happen. I’m willing to do what I can to help.
“We would ask you to please consider taking me and my organization off the table and make all these people whole,” he said, referring to both the Forum Consulting Group in Lindsay and the back pay and benefits for all former hospital employees.
“You need to consider every step. It’s a plan, but there’s no guarantee it’ll pass that final inspection. It all depends on that plan of corrections. There’s no guarantee here.”
Mitchell also offered an in-person apology to PV Mayor Jocelyn Rushing for his past criticisms of her qualifications to serve as mayor and on the city council.
“I was wrong about my statements. When I’m wrong I’ll say I’m wrong.”
