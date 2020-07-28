Lots of love with school supplies

There's lots of love, even from a distance, for a Pauls Valley effort to have school supplies there and waiting when PV and Whitebead students return to the classroom.
With the start of another school year not far away, specifically Aug. 13 for most students, the third year of the Love PV drive not only met but exceeded the target goal of money needed for the supplies.
Despite a way different drive than normal, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Callie Henry says it still worked out in the end as all students in the two school districts will again get their supplies.
“We have ended up raising more than we expected to. We got a large donation at the end to put us over the top,” Henry said, adding about $57,000 was raised altogether.
“We started off slow because we delayed it because of the coronavirus. For one, businesses were closed at that time. Two, we were a little uncomfortable asking them after they were able to open.”
In true community style, the Love PV campaign, which didn't feature an outdoor festival this summer because of the virus threat, saw help coming from past donors and even a few new ones.
“This being the third year we were getting checks in the mail without even asking. There's a lot of people that know about this,” she said.
“Everybody just kind of rallied to this. We make up the difference for each other.
“We were definitely stressing out at the start, but it all just kind of worked out.”
With the fundraising done the work shifts to the “bargain shopping” part of the process as Love PV volunteers are looking for the best prices for the quantities of school supplies needed.
Henry says there's a lot of local businesses that deserve a salute, but there's one in particular that's been a big part of the Love PV process.
“Hinkle's has always been a blessing,” she said. “They will check all the prices for us, order it and then deliver it to us.”
The pandemic also is likely going to impact the full list of supplies needed before the start of another school year.
“This year will be a little different. For caution they're asking for more supplies than before,” Henry adds.
“They want to make sure every kid has their own stuff, so they don't have to share with other students.”
Plans are also in place to supply the schools with more hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes.
The loads of school supplies are expected to be delivered to the schools the week of the first day.
Students in the Elmore City-Pernell district are also getting a helping hand as all their school supplies will be provided by the First Baptist Church in EC. The supplies will include backpacks.
