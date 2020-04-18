There were four Garvin County offices included in last week's filing period as two races came from it, while two incumbents won full terms without opposition.
Sheriff Jim Mullett, appointed to the office in 2019 after several years as undersheriff, and three challengers now look to be set for a scheduled June 30 showdown as all four filed as Republicans.
Mullett, 52, lives in Pauls Valley, while the other three candidates are Tony Rust, 73, of Pauls Valley, Shane Rich, 40, of Wynnewood, and Dan Deal, 45, of Lindsay.
The one race having to wait until November's general election looks to be for the office of District 2 county commissioner.
Incumbent Gary Ayres, 67, of Elmore City is seeking a new term in the office as he filed as a Republican.
Looking to challenge for the commissioner's post is David Kennedy, 58, also of Elmore City, who filed as a Democrat.
Two other incumbents earned new four-year terms – County Clerk Lori Fulks of Stratford and Court Clerk Laura Lee of Wynnewood.
Last week's filings also included a number of state and congressional offices with a Garvin County connection.
U.S. Senator
Democrat – Sheila Bilyeu, 76, of Freedom; Abby Broyles, 30, of Oklahoma City; Eliysabeth Britt, 41, of Oklahoma City; and R.O. Joe Cassity Jr., 76, of Ponca City.
Republican – Incumbent Jim Inhofe, 85, of Tulsa; JJ Stitt, 46, of Kingfisher; John Tompkins, 63, of Oklahoma City; and Neil Mavis, 57, of Tulsa.
Libertarian – Robert Murphy, 72, of Norman.
Independent – Joan Farr, 64, of Tulsa; and A.D. Nesbit, 39, of Ada.
U.S. Representative – District 4
Democrat – Mary Brannon, 68, of Washington; John D. Argo, 68, of Norman; and David R. Slemmons, 71, of Norman.
Republican – Incumbent Tom Cole, 70, of Moore; James Taylor, 61, of Norman; Trevor Sipes, 39, of Moore; and Gilbert O. Sanders, 74, of Choctaw.
Libertarian – Bob White, 71, of Norman.
State Senator – District 13
Republican – Incumbent Greg McCortney, 45, of Ada; and Carisa Roberson, 37, of Ada.
State Senator – District 43
Democrat – Terri Reimer, 39, of Marlow.
Republican – Kaity Keith, 31, of Purcell; Paul Scott, 52, of Duncan; and Jessica Garvin, 34, of Duncan.
State Representative – District 20
Republican – Incumbent Sherrie Conley, 56, of Newcastle; and Steve Herburger, 52, of Blanchard.
State Representative – District 22
Republican – Incumbent Charles A. McCall, 49, of Atoka.
State Representative – District 42
Republican – Cindy Roe, 60, of Lindsay; and Nicole Stevens, 40, of Blanchard.
State Representative – District 48
Republican – Incumbent Tammy Townley, 54, of Ardmore.
