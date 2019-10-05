Homecoming festivities for Pauls Valley Panthers will team up with some Boomer Sooner in just a few days.
A visit by the University of Oklahoma marching band comes later in the week at PV's football field.
Until then it's homecoming all next week for students at local schools.
That includes themes ranging from pajama day to tacky tourist day to Wayback Wednesday to favorite sports team day.
The Panther spirit continues on Friday, Oct. 11 with a district-wide pep assembly at the football field starting around 9 a.m.
The OU band takes to the local field somewhere between 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m.
The rehearsal open to the public is part of the band's trip south as the OU Sooners and Texas Longhorns will play the following day in the annual rivalry football game in the Cotton Bowl right in the middle of the Texas State Fair in Dallas.
The PV band program is continuing to work to raise nearly $5,000 to feed the nearly 400 members of the Sooner group.
Send checks made out to Pauls Valley Band to PV High School, P.O. Box 780.
•••
As for PV's homecoming, it really gets started on Thursday, Oct. 10 as students are scheduled to start building floats at each of the local schools.
Then on Friday those floats will join the annual homecoming parade starting at 2 p.m. in the downtown area.
The homecoming coronation ceremonies are planned for 5:30 p.m. that night, followed by the Panthers taking on Bethel in the football game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.