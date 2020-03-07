The tears and strong emotions were almost too much for supporters as a young Ada man has been given a prison term for driving while impaired in 2018 resulting in a crash and life changing injuries for a Stratford couple.
Austin Johnson, 24, appeared stunned as Garvin County deputies were handcuffing him Friday in a Pauls Valley courtroom after a judge sentenced him to what amounts to a five-year term in prison.
Johnson has faced two felony DUI charges since the pickup truck he was driving on a Garvin County road failed to stop at a traffic sign and collided with a vehicle carrying Chris and Regina Dilbeck as they traveled on U.S. Highway 177 back to their Stratford home.
The accident on July 7, 2018 left both Dilbecks in the hospital for nearly a month and needing help from others ever since for simple daily things.
Austin himself took the witness stand during the second day of his sentencing hearing. Once up there he addressed most of his comments directly to the Dilbecks, who were seated in the courtroom's front row.
“Chris and Regina, I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry about what I've done to you and your family,” Johnson said while looking right at the couple.
“I never expect you to forgive me. I can't forgive myself, but you've prayed for me. I'll always be thankful for your love.
“I wish I could take it all back. I wish I could take back your pain, but I can't. I mean that from the bottom of my heart.
“I will always be ashamed I chose to drive under the influence. I'll never be able to take back my decision.”
Johnson said he had drank parts of four beers, smoked some marijuana the night before and took a prescription medication when he drove on the day on the accident.
He was with his girlfriend as they drove on a county road eastbound to connect to U.S. 177.
“We were heading down a county road on our way home and we were coming up to the intersection and I wasn't paying attention. I didn't see it,” Johnson said about the stop sign.
“I saw it the moment I got up to it. I crashed right into the truck. I remember air bags being deployed. I remember the truck going over laying on its side.
After checking his girlfriend, Johnson said he went to the Dilbecks truck.
“I opened the door and saw Chris laying on top of Regina, begging them to wake up. I knew it was bad,” he said, especially for Chris Dilbeck.
A short time after the accident county deputies took Johnson into custody for driving while impaired.
As for not participating in a pre-sentence investigation, Johnson said he had no excuse.
“I have a tendency to block things out of my mind. It scares me so much. When the time came I was too scared to reach out to anyone. It got to the point where I chose not to think about it.”
After graduating from high school in Ada a few years ago, Johnson described how he got too far into the party life of college when he spent two years attending the University of Oklahoma in Norman.
He later returned to Ada and worked while also a full-time student at East Central University. He was scheduled to graduate in December this year.
Despite those things moving in the right direction, Johnson admitted to having problems with alcohol and marijuana, which led to the accident and his ability to cope with the aftermath.
“I've had really bad anxiety, depression, I struggle with it every single minute of the day. Sometimes I use marijuana to sleep even though I shouldn't.
“There was a moment after the accident where I didn't want to live anymore. I don't feel that way anymore.
“I was in denial that I had a problem. I honestly thought it would just go away.”
When asked what his punishment should be, Johnson said it should start with an in-patient rehabilitation program, followed by probation, community service and “getting with Regina and Chris and helping them with anything I can.”
“I deserve a second chance. I'm not saying that to be selfish. I made a bad decision and I don't think that should define the rest of my life.
“I would rather take a lifetime of probation than a week in prison. Even if we walk out of this courtroom I will still admit myself into this (rehab) facility.”
Johnson's moment of truth came after his defense attorney Greg Dixon argued the best punishment for his client should be getting the mental and substance abuse help he needs on the outside of prison, allowing him to also work with the Dilbecks to make restitution to them.
Laura McClain, assistant district attorney in Garvin County, said prison time was needed because Johnson's decision to drive while impaired changed the Dilbecks' lives forever.
During her argument McClain asked for Johnson to be sentenced to 20 years in prison for one count and 15 on the other with terms to run consecutive.
District Judge Leah Edwards softly addressed large groups of family on both sides of the case as she handed Johnson a 20-year term with all but five of that suspended. Restitution was also ordered for Johnson after he gets out of prison.
“I would be lying to you if I didn't say some days being in this position are not easy,” Edwards said. “Today is one of those days.
“This is a day where a tragedy like this one feels like the criminal justice system is woefully inadequate to make things right.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.