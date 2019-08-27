Lots to check out at art walk

It could by anything from jugglers to performers with a glow to Spider-man himself seen walking from place to place when the next art walk arrives Friday night in Pauls Valley.
Set for the Fifth Friday Art Walk in the downtown area are Inspyral Circus, Hooplahoma, Orange Rex and a variety of artists showing their work at different spots.
It all gets started at 5:55 p.m. Aug. 30.
One of the central stops for the event is again the Pauls Valley Arts and Cultural Center at the corner of Paul and Walnut.
Every half hour the center will give away paintings, jewelry, prints and sculptures from local artists such as Terry Southard, Irmgard Geul, Penny Parker, Rita Hines-Fryar, Carre Shandor. and Kevin Stark.
Prizes also include dinners for two to a handful of local restaurants.
Scheduled to be inside the arts center are Carre Shandor demonstrating wood burning techniques, Kelly Pennington with oils, Jackson Davis mixing the mediums, CJ Bradford and graphite/ink, Kris Fairchild and acrylics, Keith Murray and oils and Peggy Farris with oils of surrealism.
Arlen Williams from Dancing Rabbit Creek will be doing free wine tastings in the center, while Bo Mansfield is scheduled to be on the keyboard.
The Jeweler is hosting Tina Knighten, who does landscapes in oils, as she also has bird paintings featured in Penny’s Place as well.
That fits into a theme at Penny's Place, “Flight of Birds.”
Numerous other PVAC member artists such as Perla Goody, Penny Parker, Irmgard Geul, Terry Southard, Sissy Keck, Ruth Hines, Rita Hines-Fryar, Joan Bratcher and Dayla Blair will be featured.
Goody is expected to demonstrate stain glass work at the site located next to Royal Theater.
Andie Markowicz, an artist from Santa Fe, New Mexico, is showing some of her work at Stark Art Gallery, along with Red Kittens.
John Blake is displaying his work at Valley Blossom, while The Daisy Patch is expected to be the place for the work of Kelly Tu and Johana Flores.
The Vault is expected to have a live band, beer and wine and featuring Christie Owen, along with a fundraiser by the PV Animal Welfare Society.
A number of food trucks are also lined up for the community event scheduled to go to about 9 p.m. Friday night.
