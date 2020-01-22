Whether it's food or shoes, a couple of different local drives have one thing in common – they both have love at the center.
One is the Share the Love Craft Fair set to go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Bosa Community Center in PV.
Proceeds benefit Restored Hearts and Soles, which by referral provides to shoes to Garvin County kids in need.
A variety of crafts and items are expected to featured at the event as any interested vendors or even volunteers can find out more at the Restored Hearts and Soles Facebook page online.
Then there's “Spread the Love,” which is a food drive led by Delta Community Action Foundation, Inc.
Delta is again asking for the public's help with a peanut butter and jelly food drive to help ‘Spread the Love’ to local citizens in need of food.
The agency’s 2017 Community Needs assessment revealed that food was ranked fourth in overall need.
The Spread the Love Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive, sponsored by Delta, will continue through the end of February.
The public can help by dropping off donations at one of three Delta Community Action locations in this region.
Here in Pauls Valley the place is at 225 West McClure, while in Lindsay it's at 308 SW 2nd and in Purcell it's at 122 West Main.
