Music has a whole new meaning these days for a Pauls Valley alum who once upon a time was right in the middle of the tunes made by the Panther band.
Beth Grimmett-Tankersley remembers her days serving as drum major for the PV High School band before graduating in the 2001 class.
In fact, a love of music her whole life has led to today’s calling as a keyboardist and sometimes conductor for a touring Broadway production of “Mean Girls.”
“I started the tour in March but the musical actually started in 2020 and went on hiatus because of the pandemic before coming back in 2021,” Beth says.
“I first started as a substitute keyboard player,” she said, adding the full-time gig came later.
“There are three keyboard players in the pit. I mostly play the piano part, but I also am a conductor when needed. When I conduct I am playing piano at the same time. It took a lot of practice but I got there.
“You don’t see a stick with this kind of conducting. Sometimes I use my head or I play with one hand and conduct with the other one. Sometimes I use a microphone or it’s a combination of those.
“It’s really cool, kind of scary at first with a lot of things to manage. I didn’t train as a conductor but it seems to be working.”
Her love of music really did come to surface early as piano lessons started when she was six years old.
“Music has always been a big part of my life.”
Later Grimmett-Tankersley played in some “little shows” while in graduate school in North Carolina.
Then she worked as vocal coach and accompanying pianist for a regional opera company after moving to Seattle, Wash., in 2015.
Four years later it was a move to musical theater.
As for the current “Mean Girls” tour, it’s set to go through May 2023 with eight shows a week with two on both Saturdays and Sundays.
“Typical we go to a new city every week,” she said.
“It’s a grind but really fun. When I’m not rehearsing I get to explore the city we’re in. It’s tiring and taxing but also a way to experience new theaters.”
One example is playing in the iconic Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
“It’s a really funny show. The music is really diverse, there’s something for everybody, plus you will laugh your tail off,” she said about the show.
More on the “Mean Girls” show and tour can be found online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.