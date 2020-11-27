Low blood supply needs a boost

Oklahoma Blood Institute is experiencing a critically low blood supply and is asking for donors to give during drives coming up soon in Pauls Valley.
A couple of drives in Pauls Valley are now scheduled for Monday, Nov. 30.
The blood drives are at the same spot – between Pauls Valley's public library and the Garvin County Sheriff's Office right across the street in the county courthouse.
Times are 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:15 p.m. Schedule an appointment by calling Shari Kendall at 405-238-5188.
A few days later First United Bank at the corner of Grant and Ash is scheduled to host a blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
Appointments are encouraged for social distancing and can be made by calling or texting Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
The blood drive will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations as the Oklahoma Blood Institute is “committed to maintaining the safest standards for blood collection, testing and transfusion.”
All donors will receive a free 2021 long sleeve T-shirt as individuals aged 16 and up are urged to give blood. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be managed as schedule allows.
All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.
Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.
