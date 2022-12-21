A trio of thieves found even more trouble when they rammed into the vehicle of the people they had just stolen from in an apparent mad dash to get away.
When the chase finally came to a halt the three suspects – Samantha Gayle Amos, 34, of Stratford, and Colton Woods, 25, and Ralph Lee Billings, 60, were arrested and given multiple criminal charges.
Court records show the incident came on Dec. 12 as Pauls Valley authorities were contacted about a burglary that had just happened in the Pauls Valley area.
Adding to it is the victims, a married couple, were in hot pursuit of the thieves driving near Royal Oaks and Indian Meridian streets.
During the chase the suspects' car, driven by Amos, swerved intentionally and struck the victims’ vehicle.
When the car was finally stopped a Pauls Valley officer found Woods and Billings also inside.
They also reported seeing in plain view a leaf blower, air blower and two clear canisters, all of which were identified by the victims as taken from the couple’s three separate storage buildings on their property.
Also found was a long list of items taken, including a machete, rod and reel, chainsaws, weed eaters and a table saw with hydraulic floor jack.
The victims later said they earlier saw a car driving on their property and began following it until they were struck.
Back at the property, officers found a 16-foot trailer loaded with items like weed eaters, a motorcycle and skeet thrower. They said the parked trailer appeared ready to be taken on a follow-up trip.
The estimated value of the items taken was more than $2,600, according to police reports.
All three suspects were given felony counts of burglary in the second degree and conspiracy, while Amos was also handed two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon for striking the vehicle during the pursuit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.