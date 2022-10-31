Mailer all false in judge's race

Voters all over Garvin County were likely stunned when they first saw a mailer on a judge candidate that turned out to be false in a big way.
Talk went through the weekend for a political mailer targeting Laura McClain, who is running against incumbent Steve Kendall in a Nov. 8 election for the county's associate district judge.
McClain and even Kendall himself have reached out to denounce the mailer and stress to voters any information contained on it is simply wrong.
“It's all false information,” McClain said about a mailer that falsely portrays her as being endorsed by a liberal Democratic agenda.
She's quick to add not only is all the information on the mailer untrue but a race for a county judge's office is nonpartisan and doesn't involve party affiliations.
“It's not only false but malicious,” Kendall said about the act of mailing out political information so blatantly false, especially after such a clean campaign by both candidates up to this point.
“It's dastardly.”
(More details about the false political mailers will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.