Make a call for one-shot vaccine

Supplies are limited as health officials are planning to provide COVID-19 vaccine shots to the general public in Pauls Valley later this week.
Those interested should register first as the vaccine clinic is set from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 19 at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 311 N. Dunbar.
The clinic is for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot.
Call 580-768-6100 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to register. You must call by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18 to get an appointment scheduled for this week's immunization.
Anyone calling should make sure they mention they're wanting to schedule an appointment for the Bethlehem Baptist Church on Friday, March 19.
