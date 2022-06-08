||||
Make your own sword
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Jason Mowatt, 45, was born June 7, 1976 in Wichita Falls, Texas and passed from this life on June 6, 2022 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma.
Shirley Gwynn Teal-Jones, age 82, passed away June 2, 2022, in Sulphur, Oklahoma. Shirley was born on July 30, 1939, in Purcell, Okla., to James Thomas Cavnar and Nora (Skaggs) Cavnar, the ninth of 10 children. She left Purcell about the age of eight and moved to Spencer where she attended p…
David E. Wall passed peacefully of natural causes on September 9, 2020. He attended Pauls Valley High School, where he earned his varsity letter in raising hell and graduated in 1960.
Randy Joe Ray, 69, of Pauls Valley passed away June 1, 2022 at his home in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma.
Virginia Louise Hervey, 80, was born August 12, 1941 in Wynnewood to William Hervey and Juanita Carson Hervey Blevins.
Most Popular
Articles
- Max, not mercy in lewd case
- Garvin County Public Records
- OSBI arrests couple on child neglect charges
- Garvin County Public Records
- Quality the focus for hospital owner
- It was 'tee-time' in 'T-town'
- Plea deal comes in assault case
- Rec program to offer fun activities
- Noodling event brings big catches
- Drug-linked traffic stops keep coming
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.