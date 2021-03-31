Manhunt comes close to home

A manhunt for a prison escapee came close but never made its way into Garvin County as authorities finally got their man back into custody Wednesday afternoon.
Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett says his different groups of deputies were rotating in to help Murray County officials and other law enforcement officers search for Preston Whittington, 24.
Whittington, who escaped from a minimum security correctional facility in McAlester late Tuesday afternoon, was captured a day later at his sister's house in Wichita Falls, Texas.
In between that time Whittington and the vehicle he stole were actually spotted in Davis, which led to a high speed pursuit and the escapee fleeing on foot near the Garvin County line.
“We were told to be on the lookout for this person,” Mullett said, adding a description of Whittington and the stolen vehicle were given out to all law enforcement agencies in the area.
“We got set up in case he came here. He ended up in Davis at the Sonic. A Davis officer later told me he saw the vehicle and recognized the man as the escapee, so he attempted to make contact with the person.”
The Tuesday night pursuit was on from there as Whittington's vehicle sped northbound on U.S. Highway 77 traveling toward Wynnewood.
In the Joy area the escapee's vehicle turned westbound on a county road. The chase ended when the vehicle was wrecked at a site about two miles from the Garvin County line as Whittington got out and fled on foot.
The hunt was then on as Murray County officials were assisted by the Garvin County Sheriff's deputies, Lighthorse officers, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the state Department of Corrections.
“We continued patrolling the area and talking to neighbors, but the problem was we hadn't gotten in any tips at that atime,” Mullett said.
The manhunt finally ended Wednesday when Whittington was captured by police in Wichita Falls, according to reports.
