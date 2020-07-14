A pursuit stretching out over three counties landed in an area just west of Wynnewood as authorities are still searching Tuesday morning for one of two robbery suspects.
Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett said he and his deputies have joined the hunt for a Hispanic male wearing a purple shirt and blue jeans.
One other male subject was found and arrested around 6 a.m. Tuesday as the manhunt continues to be focused in an area around Ruppe Road near Interstate 35.
“Last night there was a robbery in Moore and a pursuit for the two subjects went south,” Mullett said.
Joining in the chase were McClain County deputies and then “our guys” from the Garvin County Sheriff's Office.
The fugitives turned on Ruppe Road, which is a few miles south of Pauls Valley.
“The two male subjects were in a vehicle that crashed, so they got out on foot. They then went into the woods.”
When one subject was found he was taken to a hospital in Purcell to be checked out before being turned over to Moore police.
The sheriff says the second subject was last seen in the woods as the search is continuing.
