The annual sight of Pauls Valley’s marching band and others strolling right down the middle of a local event, pumping up the festival feel, has yet another thumbs up of approval.
All five members of PV’s tourism board said yes last week to supporting a request for $4,000 in tourism tax funds for a high school marching band competition that for some time has been joined up with BrickFest.
The community festival held each September in downtown Pauls Valley also includes a police sponsored car show and vintage bike event.
Drew Etheredge may be stepping down as Pauls Valley’s school band director but he plans to still work closely with his replacement, Travis Hathcote, to ensure the marching event stays strong.
“It goes right through the car show and BrickFest,” Etheredge said.
“I want to see that thrive because it’s a great thing for the community. It’s important we keep that going strong.
“I’m moving over to be the assistant principal at the junior high, but I will be working side by side with the new director on this. We’ve built a reputation in the state with this competition.”
This fall it will be the 14th year for the Pauls Valley Marching Band Championships as Etheredge says there were 25 schools in the event a year ago.
“That’s a lot of students and parents and grandparents coming into Pauls Valley for the event,” he said.
Along with the marching many of the bands take part in the field competition at Pauls Valley’s football field, which typically stretches from the early afternoon well into the evening hours.
Etheredge, while addressing the tourism board, was joined by Hannah Wilson, who is continuing her work as PV’s assistant director with the Pride of the Valley band.
Etheredge is making the move to assistant principal at Pauls Valley Junior High starting this next school year.
Hathcote, who was hired as the new band director last week, was the band director for many years at Guymon. More recently he’s overseen the junior high band in Ada.
BrickFest, bands marching through the middle of it, a car show sponsored by the PV Police Department and the Vintage in the Valley Bicycle Stunt Show will come later this year on Sept. 30.
