One owner of a licensed medical marijuana grow in Garvin County is now formally accused of going over to the illegal side when it comes to the suspected sale of plants grown at his facility.
A couple of felony charges were filed last week against 58-year-old Zhongjiang Su of Edmond.
In the charges agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, better known as just the OBN, stated they believe thousands of pounds of marijuana grown at the Su’s Green facility near Wynnewood were unaccounted for over the past year.
A court filed affidavit shows it was back on March 2, 2021 when OBN agents found about 39,500 marijuana plants growing at the site.
Jumping to this past January there was an administrative hearing at the OBN headquarters for possible violations at the Su site, where a defense attorney said the marijuana in question had been destroyed.
Earlier the same day OBN agents went to the site and reported finding 1,242 marijuana plants growing in a greenhouse, along with multiple plants in various stages of drying, somewhere in the range of 100 pounds.
They also say there was also nearly 1,500 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana at the site.
Agents say the plants found in the recent inspection were not likely part of those reported last year.
In the affidavit agents state they believe nearly 33,800 pounds of marijuana are unaccounted for, which if sold illegally could bring in several million dollars to the seller.
The recent charges filed in Garvin County District Court accuse Su of unlawfully cultivating the marijuana plants found a few weeks ago.
•••
A huge bond is now a part of marijuana possession and gun charges filed against a motorist stopped in Lindsay.
Tre Donnail Appleby, 21, of Abeline, Texas now has a $50,000 bond to go with the two felony charges filed against him in Garvin County.
It all stems from a traffic stop back on March 4 as a Lindsay police officer reported smelling the odor of marijuana coming from Appleby and a passenger in the vehicle.
Both individuals confirmed they didn’t have a medical marijuana card as a background search showed there was a warrant for Appleby’s arrest issued from Taylor County in Texas.
According to court records, the warrant confirmed it was a full extradition warrant as Appleby was taken into custody.
Police officers reported Appleby admitted to having a gun and about one pound of marijuana in the vehicle’s back seat.
The marijuana was found in a taped box, while a loaded semi-automatic Glock handgun was under the driver’s seat.
•••
A Gotebo man is facing two criminal charges after he was accused of harassing staff and guests at a Pauls Valley hotel and then attempting to punch local officers during his arrest.
One is a felony assault accusation for Theodore James Hiibel, 39, while the other drew a misdemeanor.
Officers were called to a local hotel in the 2600 block of West Grant on March 7 on the report of a customer harassing and scaring an employee.
Witnesses said the man was starting to get belligerent as the clerk got intimidated, so she locked herself in an office being the hotel’s front desk, leaving the man, later identified as Hiibel, in the lobby.
When officers arrived they were told the subject, who was staying at the hotel, appeared to be intoxicated as he screamed at staff and other customers.
When three police officers and the hotel manager went to Hiibel’s room he was told to gather his belongings.
They report he started swearing at them before drawing his hand back with a clenched fist as he looked ready to throw a punch.
According to an affidavit, one officer grabbed Hiibel’s left arm and spun him to the ground, while another officer handcuffed the suspect, who was kicking and still attempting to punch officers.
Hiibel has been handed a felony assault charge and a misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace.
